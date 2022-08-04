Dwight Howard Details WWE Tryout Experience

Dwight Howard has opened up on his experience trying out for WWE.

Last week, NBA star Dwight Howard took part in WWE tryouts during SummerSlam week. He was arguably the biggest surprise entrant in the entire crop of candidates who got into the ring.

The Los Angeles Lakers center took part in a variety of drills, including cutting a promo. Speaking on WWE’s The Bump recently, Howard opened up about his tryout experience.

Howard explained that he’s always had an interest in professional wrestling, and when Titus O’Neil presented him the opportunity to try out, he jumped on it.

“Well, Titus O’Neil and myself are close friends, and we’ve talked about me being a wrestler one day. I told him that I was very, very interested in becoming a wrestler one day. It’s been a dream of mine.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the big stage of wrestling, and I have all the WWE games and WCWs on N64 I play. So I just wanted to have an opportunity, and he said if you’re serious about wanting to be a wrestler, make your way to Tennessee, Nashville for SummerSlam and we’ll see how serious you are.

“So I drove down to Nashville from Atlanta, me and my son and my cousin. We got this show on the road. I showed everybody how serious I was about the WWE and how honored I was about being in the presence of so many great people and just all the people at WWE. It was an amazing experience.”

WWE is no stranger to signing professional athletes. They’ve inked the likes of various ex-NFL players, mixed martial artists, and various other sporting stars. Names such as Ronda Rousey, Pat McAfee, and Brock Lesnar top that list.

Should Howard end up signing with WWE, he’ll certainly be one of the biggest names in sports to have made the transition over to professional wrestling.

Quotes via WrestleZone