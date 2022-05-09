The Bloodline Win Six-Man Tag At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) teamed up with Drew McIntyre vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) and Roman Reigns at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event.

The match started off slow. The Usos beat down Riddle after Reigns refused to fight McIntyre. Finally, Reigns and McIntyre mixed it up. McIntyre with the Claymore Kick to Reigns before getting the tag to Orton, who cleared house. Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere to Reigns then an RKO to Jimmy for a near fall. Riddle with a suplex then hit the floating bro for 2 on Jey. Reigns slammed McIntyre through the announce table. Riddle with an RKO off the top rope to Jey only for Reigns to pin Riddle with a spear.

WWE made a title unification bout for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles official on the April 15th edition of SmackDown only to change it on the April 29th SmackDown.

WWE first unified the WWE and Universal Titles in a match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania where “The Tribal Chief” beat “The Beast” in the headliner of night 2. WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split.

However, after Reigns and McIntyre mixed it up, WWE decided to make a change to its plans as the company wants to save Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against McIntyre for one of the several upcoming stadium events.