The Miz Compares Sami Zayn To Classic TV Series Lead

The story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is one of the top acts of not only WWE but the wrestling world right now. The Miz believes that he is the ‘Michael Scott’ of WWE because a show can easily be built around him.

The former WWE champion recently joined Brian Baumgartner for his Off The Beat podcast. Baumgartner is known for his role of Kevin Malone in the Office series. He asked the WWE star which characters from the series he would compare himself to. The Miz mentioned how he would want to be Michael Scott but it doesn’t fit his life:

“I’d wanna be Michael Scott, to be honest. But here’s the thing though, I can’t be Michael Scott. Because I feel like I’m Jim [Halpert]. Because on Miz and Mrs, which is my reality show on the USA Network, I do the Jim look to the camera almost every episode.

The reason I do that – so I love what Greg Daniels in all your interviews with all the different characters, the crew, the cast, you know, from your makeup people, the casting directors, I loved all those interviews to hear the insights of reasonings on why. I believe the reason that Jim would look at the camera is because it’s so absurd that someone needs to bring reality to this. ‘Is this really happening?’ kind of look, and Jim would always have that look.

‘I Have To Give That Jim Look’: The Miz

The Miz continued the explanation saying that absurd things happen in his day-to-day life so he relates to Jim more. As for Michael Scott, the former IC champion compared him to none other than Sami Zayn:

“So in my reality show, if something so absurd is happening, and trust me, in my real day to day life, absurd things happen that you won’t believe is happening, but it really is. So I have to give that Jim look to the camera to show ‘I’m in on this with you. I know this is ridiculous, but it’s really funny.’ So I kind of stole that from the office because I love the show so much. So I would say I’m Jim.

Michael Scott is the lead. Every story can revolve around him, right? So I would say gosh, it’d have to be like Roman Reigns or a John Cena. Granted it’s not the comedy aspect of [the character], it’s not the airhead aspect of it. I wouldn’t call him airhead but you know what I’m talking about like, he’s just so absurd. So I would say as a lead actor, you’d have to have like a Cena or Roman Reigns as your Michael Scott. But with the comedy aspect, I mean Sami Zayn is doing some really funny stuff in WWE. The whole show can revolve around his character, so he could also be that Michael Scott.”