The Rock Addresses Black Adam’s Future in The DC Universe

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed that Black Adam will not be featured going forward, at least in “the first chapter” of a new direction for DC’s storytelling under new Studio Heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, now in control of all of DC Studios.

They control the comic book company’s film, TV, animated, and gaming storylines and direction going forward. This character was a passion project for him for years as the original plan in September 2014 was for him to introduce him as the villain in the Shazam! film series.

The former WWE Champion lobbied for Black Adam to be introduced in his own film, allowing for two separate franchises to be launched instead.

The Rock got his wish for a standalone “Black Adam” movie a few months ago when the film was released in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max, but there have been a lot of changes at DC Studios.

The Rock’s Statement

“My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe.

James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.

You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. There had been rumors that The Rock’s movie wasn’t as profitable as it appeared on the surface, something he later dismissed. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.

After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love.

We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families! “

