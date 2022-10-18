The Rock Confirms Talks With Nick Khan About Potential WWE Executive Role

Although The Rock is a busy man with his acting career, running his businesses and relaunching the XFL next year, he has considered what being part of WWE would look like.

While speaking with BNN Bloomberg to promote the Black Adam film, The Rock was asked if he would be interested in making a strategic investment into WWE or taking on a corporate role in the company.

The Rock noted that he and WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has discussed that but isn’t sure if a board seat is in his future.

“Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson’s tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I’m not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure.”

The Rock on Potential WWE Sale

(WWE)

The topic of a potential WWE sale came up and he thinks if Vince McMahon did ever decide to sell the company, then it needs to be purchased by someone who loves pro wrestling.

“I’ve known Vince for a very, very long time and he’s a businessman. I think the key if there were a sale of the WWE is to make sure that whoever acquires that brand in that property, you’ve got to love the wrestling business. Of course, you can love the asset, and you can love everything that comes with it, but you got to love the professional wrestling business … because if not, then you could kind of see the writing on the wall; four or five years down the road, what will happen?”

The Rock has been friends with Khan and Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka, who is the creator of his “Young Rock” series on NBC, since they were children.