The Rock Helped Pat McAfee With His WWE SmackDown Promo Last Week

Pat McAfee got some help from one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business – The Rock – for his promo about Happy Corbin on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

McAfee referenced the “millions and millions” of WWE fans, which was a clear reference to The Rock’s catchphrase during the promo. That line, made famous by The Rock, was done with the blessing of “The Great One.”

On today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown commentator thanked The Rock for letting him use his classic line.

“Shoutout to The Rock, by the way, thanks, man. ” He continued by noting that he was going to use it during a promo while feuding with Theory earlier this year.

McAfee described reaching out to The Rock to make sure he was cool with it.

“Then I’ll send like a [message], ‘Okay, I’m thinking, hey is there any way I could potentially drop a…,’ and he actually responded and said, ‘Hey give me some context on how you’re gonna do this. Give me some context so we can really get this thing going.’ So he gave me an entire like, ‘Hey here we go here we go.’ So I’m very, very, very grateful and thankful for The Rock and I appreciate the hell out of him on the back side of it saying, ‘Hey, pretty good usage if it.’ So I’m very, very thankful for The Rock.

I’m very thankful,” McAfee continued. “I appreciate the hell out of you, man. I appreciate the opportunity to do it and then I finally got the opportunity to do so for saying, salu, I am very very thankful. Aloha, big Uce.”

