The Rock Says His Mom Has ‘SmackDown Room’ Dedicated To Him

In the world of pro-wrestling, Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson is known as ‘The People’s Champion’ for a reason, having millions upon millions of fans around the world.

The Rock’s fandom grew when he became a leading man in Hollywood, with several blockbuster films featuring the former WWE World Champion.

The Rock has plenty of fans, but there is one person in particular who stands out.

The Rock’s Number One Fan

As seen in NBC Universal’s ‘Young Rock’ Dwayne Johnson takes his family very seriously.

Appearing this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new movie, ‘DC League of Super Pets,’ The Rock spoke about his mother Ata Johnson and the special room she has just for him (via Essentially Sports.)

“She has a SmackDown room… every guest wants to go to the SmackDown room but she insists I go with her. So there’s nothing more horrifying than just standing there. And she’s like ‘This is Dewey when you know and this movie’. It’s every poster, every award, any little and any kind of proclamation. Oh but that’s what our parents do.”

Ata and Dewey

Ata Johnson clearly cares a lot about her son and the feeling is mutual.

Last December the former WWE World Champion made headlines for gifting his mother a new car for the holidays.

Last month, The Rock continued his gift-giving ways, buying his mother and WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka a new house each.