The Rock Officially Acknowledges Roman Reigns As The Tribal Chief

The Rock was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet recently to promote his new film BLACK ADAM. The Warner Bros. film is scheduled to be released on October 21st.
Chris told The Rock that his super power is being kind to people and noted that The Great One has always been respectful towards him.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson noted that being kind is one of the easiest things to do and it takes effort to be an ass****. The Brahma Bull revealed that his weakness was tequila during the interview. The Rock recently launched his Teremana tequila company.
During the conversation, Chris asked The Rock how he would define success. The 50-year-old explained that he defines success by how he makes people feel.
The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns
CVV brought up WWE and asked The Great One if he was still keeping up with what is going on in the company. The Rock admitted that he did and acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief because that is his family.
Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and revealed that the window is closing for the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Roman has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 769 days. The Rock has become massively successful in Hollywood since exiting WWE.
