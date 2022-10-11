The Rock Officially Acknowledges Roman Reigns As The Tribal Chief

The Rock was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet recently to promote his new film BLACK ADAM. The Warner Bros. film is scheduled to be released on October 21st.

Chris told The Rock that his super power is being kind to people and noted that The Great One has always been respectful towards him.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson noted that being kind is one of the easiest things to do and it takes effort to be an ass****. The Brahma Bull revealed that his weakness was tequila during the interview. The Rock recently launched his Teremana tequila company.

During the conversation, Chris asked The Rock how he would define success. The 50-year-old explained that he defines success by how he makes people feel.

The number one anchoring element is to always make sure that people walk away feeling good. That’s important. They walk out of the theaters feeling good watching a movie, if they are watching it at home, they feel good when the credits are rolling. There’s a product that I’ve created and delivered, they feel good with that as well. I define success by how it makes people feel. I would also define success by raising some good babies if you are fortunate enough to have some kids.

The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns

CVV brought up WWE and asked The Great One if he was still keeping up with what is going on in the company. The Rock admitted that he did and acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief because that is his family.

I do (acknowledge The Tribal Chief), it’s my family. I think they are doing a great job (The Bloodline). I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpected things happen in that kind of way, especially in that business, you’ve got to have the ability and agility to pivot. Which they have, so with Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job. The boys too, The Usos too as well.

Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and revealed that the window is closing for the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Roman has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 769 days. The Rock has become massively successful in Hollywood since exiting WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.