The Rock Pays Tribute to His Pro Wrestling Dream Opponent

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a legendary wrestling career, but he never got to step in the ring against his dream opponent.

The 10-time world champion shared the ring with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Steve Austin, Bret Hart, John Cena, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle and countless others. For everything he accomplished in the ring, there’s one Hall of Famer he wishes he could have wrestled.

On Sunday, The Rock posted a photo on Instagram from his famed ‘Iron Paradise’ gym wearing a pair of flashy sunglasses. The shades may remind longtime fans of one Superstar in particular who was the ‘cream of the crop’ during his day.

The Rock & Macho Man Randy Savage

The Rock says the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage was always his dream match. He would have been honored to share the squared circle with him, but it never came to be.

Johnson was an full-time WWE Superstar from 1996-2004. Savage left WWE and was active in WCW through 2000, but their paths never crossed on television.

Back around 2000-2001, Randy Savage did an interview where he praised The Rock as a ‘general’ of the WWE locker room. “[He’s] a cool dude because of the fact that when he comes into the dressing room, he shakes everybody’s hand, he looks everybody in the eye, he doesn’t stir it up in the dressing room.”

The Rock has paid tribute to Randy Savage before, featuring him on his hit series, Young Rock. As seen below, the Great One remains a big fan of the Macho Man, who is widely considered one of the greatest all-around pro wrestlers in history.