The Rock Says Running for US President is ‘Off The Table’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not going to run for President of the United States.

In a preview of their upcoming interview with the former WWE star, CBS released a clip where Johnson states his plans to run for the presidency are “off the table.”

Johnson cited his desire to be present for his second daughter than he was for his first daughter Simone, who is currently training at the WWE Performance Center.

Johnson entertained the idea of Johnson running for President in the past to the extent that it was the basis of his NBC series “Young Rock,” where Johnson is running in the 2032 election.

The Rock’s Reasoning

“Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires the B side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter’s lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life, anyway. That’s what the presidency will do. My number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the number 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

