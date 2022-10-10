The Rock Talks Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon’s Retirement

The Rock is staying busy building his various brands and being a leading man in Hollywood, but the former WWE Champion still pays attention to the company he helped grow.

The Rock has acknowledged The Tribal Chief – Roman Reigns – and recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Usos. He has seen what his cousins have been able to accomplish and is proud of their success as part of The Bloodline.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock was asked if he acknowledges his Tribal Chief. He also spoke about the unexpected shift in the company with Vince McMahon resigning, Stephanie McMahon, and Rock’s good friend Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs while Triple H is in charge of creative.

“Of course I do. That’s my family. I think those guys are doing a great job, and I think what an interesting shift the company has gone through this year. Unexpected in many ways, but when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you’ve got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys, too, The Usos.”

WWE reportedly wants to have The Rock return to do a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but it all comes down to The Rock’s schedule.

