Watch: Dwayne Johnson Refers to Himself as The Rock for the First Time

On this day in WWE 25-year-ago, Rocky Maivia confronted Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was the first encounter between the two legends, but it was also the first time Dwayne ever referred to himself as “The Rock“. Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock went on to have a legendary rivalry in WWE. Stone Cold defeated The Rock at WrestleMania 15 and 17.

The Rock got his revenge and defeated Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19. It was The Rattlesnake’s final match before he returned and defeated Kevin Owens at this year’s WrestleMania.

During the promo on WWE RAW, he scolded the crowd and said the following to Stone Cold Steve Austin:

If you’ve got enough manhood to accept my challenge, then your bottom line will read ‘has-been, compliments of The Rock’.

Ric Flair not Convinced The Rock will Return to WWE for WrestleMania

The Nature Boy recently hung up his boots (at least for now) at Ric Flair‘s Last Match on July 31st. He teamed with his son-in-law, disgruntled AEW star Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and new AEW signee Jeff Jarrett during SummerSlam weekend.

Speaking on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair discussed the rumored matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood. While most fans believe that it would make sense for The Great One to battle The Tribal Chief at WWE’s biggest event, Ric wasn’t so sure.

The 73-year-old stated that it wouldn’t make sense for The Rock to defeat Roman because he’s not a full-time wrestler anymore. The Nature Boy added that he’s not sure if The Rock would want to return only to lose again.