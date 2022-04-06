Thursday, April 7, 2022
The Rock Unveils New XFL Logo (Video)

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
New XFL Logo

The Rock has revealed the new logo for XFL.

XFL is gearing up for a return under new management. Vince McMahon had been adamant about making his own football league work after a dismal attempt in 2001. He revived the XFL and the regular season began in Feb. 2020.

While the XFL was declining in the ratings after week one, many applauded Vince for stepping aside and letting actual football people run the show. The league ended up being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

The Rock Ushers In New Era For XFL

A consortium led by The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale now own the XFL. Rock took to his Twitter account to post a video hyping up the 2023 XFL season. Included in the clip is a look at the new logo.

“Pumped to reveal our new XFL logo as we build our organization and shape our one-of-a-kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG!”

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, 411Mania.com, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.
