Backstage Update on The Rock’s Status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns has eclipsed 800 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and it doesn’t seem like anyone is going to stop him soon.

The Tribal Chief defeated Logan Paul in his latest title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman will not put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

Reigns will be battling alongside The Bloodline in a WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Honorary Uce Sami Zayn has already guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline on last week’s edition of SmackDown.

The Rock Reportedly Will Not be at Royal Rumble 2023

The Rock has been rumored to be Roman Reigns’ opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 for some time now. Next year’s WrestleMania will air from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rock has dominated Hollywood since leaving professional wrestling and LA seemed like a perfect destination for his return match.

According to a new report from Ringside News, The Rock will not be at the Royal Rumble event on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ringside said they spoke to a “tenured member of the WWE creative team” and were told that The Great One will not be at the event.

The report added that The Rock is still a “virtual lock” to be at WrestleMania but is unlikely to appear at the premium live event in January. The winner of the Royal Rumble match will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.