The Rock’s XFL Announces TV Deal With ABC, ESPN & FX

XFL has reached a broadcast rights agreement. The football league now owned by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia announced today at the 2022 Upfronts that they’ve agreed on a multi-year agreement with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for their exclusive broadcast rights.

The deal runs from 2023 through 2027. All 43 games each season will air and stream across ABC, ESPN and FX. The 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, February 18.

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL’s values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

The Rock and Garcia were part of a group that purchased the XFL for $15 million in August 2020. This came after the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy while owned by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in early 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against McMahon and McMahon has filed a countersuit. Although they took part in a settlement conference in March, an agreement was not reached.