Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, and Seth Rollins Reflect on the Formation of The Shield

The trio became known as The Shield in WWE and was an incredibly popular faction. The Hounds of Justice dominated the company and battled with legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and more along the way.
All three members of The Shield, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, United States Champion Seth Rollins, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Barasso of Sports Illustrated about the formation of The Shield.
Seth Rollins stated that he noticed he and Roman Reigns had a similar mindset during a training session.
Roman Reigns said that WWE was training them like dogs and he beat the hell out Seth in the gym that day.
The Tribal Chief added that they knew early on that the company was going to rely on them and The Shield did everything in their power to put themselves in the right position.
AEW World Champion stated that the first few months of The Shield were very intense but before long everyone wanted to work with them.
Moxley added that he still has the work ethic from his days with The Shield and it makes him who he is.