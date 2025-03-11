‘You Never Know’ – Seth Rollins Talks Shield Reunion

Seth Rollins began his WWE main roster career alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley when The Shield debuted in 2012. Since Moxley left WWE in 2019, fans have often speculated about a potential reunion before the three men retire from the ring.

Speaking with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN, Rollins was asked if The Shield could reunite in the future.

“I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain’t coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined.”

Rollins and Reigns will “crisscross” until both men are retired, Rollins added. The former Universal Champion then acknowledged the unpredictable nature of prowrestling.

“You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime.”

While fans shouldn’t expect the Hounds of Justice to reunite anytime soon, audiences know to never say never in professional wrestling. With WrestleMania 41 looming, however, and reports of a triple threat match including CM Punk, it appears that Rollins and Reigns will next share the ring, not as allies, but as fierce enemies.