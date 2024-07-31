Seth Rollins: ‘Betraying the Shield Changed Wrestling for the Better’

Seth Rollins wouldn’t change a thing about betraying the Shield over a decade ago, as what he did on that June 2, 2014 RAW changed the face of wrestling. After the Shield defeated Evolution at the previous night’s Payback pay-per-view, Rollins betrayed his brothers with a steel chair and aligned with Triple H.

Since then, all three Shield members have gone on to become huge names in wrestling as well as all holding World Championships. When asked on ESPN SportsCenter if he’s reflected on the paths his betrayal caused, Rollins admitted that he wouldn’t change a thing about what he did.

“I’ve been asked about it a lot. Obviously, that’s the one thing if you’re a fan of Seth Rollins or the Shield or Jon Moxley or Roman Reigns, that’s the one thing that sits with you. Over the course of the last ten years, essentially. And I get asked about it all the time and I’ve thought about it. ‘Would you go back? Would you change it? Would you do something different?’ And my answer is unequivocally no, I wouldn’t. “Because where we’re at now, the business as a whole is healthier than its ever been and that moment of time shifted everything. That’s what put us all on our separate paths. Our goal in the beginning was to run the show. To run the business, to change it, to make it better. And here we are, a decade later, and I dare say that it was accomplished with the swing of that steel chair.”

That steel chair shot certainly changed the landscape of WWE and Seth got a taste of his own medicine at WrestleMania 40 this past April when Roman Reigns delivered a chair shot of his own to the Architect. Ironically, this chair shot would cost the Tribal Chief, as picking Rollins over Cody Rhodes gave the latter the opening to hit three Cross Rhodes’ and end Reigns’ tenure as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley may be on separate paths, but the Shield will live on as one of the greatest factions in WWE. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Seth Rollins and his Shield brothers as they continue to dominate the wrestling business.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SE Scoops.