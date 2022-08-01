The Undertaker Attends Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Undertaker got a seat right next to his old rival Mick Foley to witness Ric Flair‘s final match.

Undertaker was joined by his wife Michelle McCool and their child, Kaia Faith Calaway. Ric Flair’s Last Match event took place inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the main event, Ric Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The event was promoted by Starrcast under the Jim Crockett Promotions marketing.

Reports had surfaced this weekend revealing that The Undertaker was indeed in Nashville for WWE SummerSlam. He didn’t make an appearance on that show but his time in Nashville wasn’t done on Saturday.

