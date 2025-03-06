The Undertaker Set for Fanatics Fest NYC 2025: Autographs & Photo Ops

The Undertaker, one of WWE’s most legendary figures, is set to make a special appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC on June 21, 2025. The event, held at the Javits Center in New York City, will feature autograph signings and photo opportunities with the wrestling icon.

Fanatics Fest is a premier gathering for sports and collectibles enthusiasts, and The Undertaker’s presence adds to its prestige. With a career spanning three decades, multiple world championships, and countless unforgettable moments, The Undertaker remains one of wrestling’s most revered figures. His signature “Deadman” persona earned him multiple Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards for Best Gimmick.

While The Undertaker is currently the only WWE Superstar officially announced for the event, former nWo member Dennis Rodman is also set to appear. More WWE-related announcements are expected in the coming months.

Fans interested in meeting The Undertaker can secure general admission or VIP tickets now, with autograph and photo op sales to be announced soon.

For more details, visit FanaticsFest.com.