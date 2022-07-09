The Undertaker Explains “Never Say Never” Line During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Earlier this year WWE inducted one of their biggest superstars of all-time into their Hall of Fame , the Undertaker. The Deadman has provided fans with some of the most memorable moments in the company’s long history, and his induction was a fitting cap on what was a legendary career.

Undertaker recently sat-down with Bleacher Report to discuss his speech, and address some certain questions and criticisms that came because of it.

At one point the former multi-time world champion dropped the line “never say never” when talking about whether he would ever step into the ring again after his appropriate cinematic send off with AJ Styles back at WrestleMania 36. Taker explains that while he has no aspiration of returning he believes that WWE is a place where anything can happen.

“Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished. You never say never. I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never.”

One person who thought the line was a little too much was Taker’s longtime fried and boss, Vince McMahon

“I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too.”

Taker would then go on to discuss the minor backlash he received for omitting a few names during his speech, particularly Mick Foley, whom he has had many iconic moments and matches with.

“ I did get a little bit of, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t mention Mick Foley.’ I’ve talked about Mick Foley until I’m blue in the gills. I love Mick Foley. I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle.”

He would explain that he didn’t purposefully leave certain names out, but that he was just conveying his 30-plus year journey to the WWE Universe. However, he knows how it could seem like a jab so he does apologize to those he forgot to mention.

“But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven’t talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn’t get their feelings hurt, but it wasn’t about all that. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.”

Finally…Taker discusses why he make a large portion of the speech about Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

“It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I’m talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That’s why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H.”

Undertaker was also promoting his upcoming biography special on A&E.