The Undertaker Podcast Headed to Peacock This Year (Report)

The Undertaker is gearing up to enter the world of podcasting.

Last weekend, The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. He gave a rousing speech and shared several rules that he lives by:

Perception is reality

Respect and loyalty go a long way

Never be contempt.

He finished the speech by dropping the adage, “never say never.”

The Undertaker used to be very protective of his supernatural gimmick. However, that has changed dramatically in recent years. He’s “pulled the curtain” back, so to speak, and has done a lot of media appearances “out of character.”

The Undertaker Podcast

It now looks like Dead Man is trading his run for a microphone. According to WrestleVotes, WWE has convinced the Undertaker to host a new show that will be similar to Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions.

The report notes that The Undertaker’s podcast will air on Peacock within the next few months. A timeframe like this means production would begin sooner than later.

A podcast hosted by The Undertaker could make for some interesting content. For longtime fans, it’s still surreal to see him speaking as his true identity, Mark Calloway.

Steve Austin has seamlessly transitioned into his role as WWE podcast host. There’s no reason The Undertaker could not do the same thing.

Taker has appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, so Stone Cold would be a natural choice as one of his guests (if the show features guests and interviews).

We will keep an eye on this story and will provide an update if and when WWE goes public with plans for the Undertaker podcast.