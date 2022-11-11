The Undertaker’s Dead Man Show Announced for Royal Rumble Weekend

The next Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is planned for January, ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

WWE confirmed today that on January 27, The Undertaker will host another edition of his 1 deadMAN SHOW at the Tech Port Center + Arena. WWE’s first premium live event of 2023 will be Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 28 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

The Show

The show “will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

Tickets for it will go on sale this Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM CT via Techportcenter.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a meet-and-greet with the legendary wrestler, will also be available.

This will be the fourth time that WWE has held the Royal Rumble in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome. It will feature 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 39 in April from SoFi Stadium in LA.

The Undertaker last held a 1 deadMAN SHOW ahead of the Extreme Rules premium live event in October.