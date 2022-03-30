‘The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon’ Series Moving Forward

Plans for “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon” series are now in full swing.

The Hollywood Reporter brought word that the series will be written by Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue. WWE is working with Blumhouse Television for the project.

Statements On Vince McMahon Series Finding Showrunners

Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber issued the following statement:

“Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project. Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.”

Harpster and Firzerman-Blue also chimed in, heaping praise on the WWE Chairman.

“Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger-than-life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE.”

The series is set in the 1990s and will focus on the infamous federal court case against Vince McMahon back in 1994. The case was brought about on suspicion that Vince was supplying illegal anabolic steroids to talent. McMahon was found not guilty.

At this time, the series doesn’t have an outlet. “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon” was announced back in the summer of 2021.