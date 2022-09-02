Theory Addresses Receiving His First Name Back

Theory now has the “Austin” back in his name as an on-screen WWE character.

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE creative, a lot of changes have been made to the on-screen product. One being the old Vince McMahon rule of having one name, and stars not being able to use their names from the indies, nixed.

Upon joining the main roster in 2021, Theory debuted under the name Austin Theory that he used in NXT. However, several months later, the “Austin” was dropped from his name, and he simply was known as “Theory.”

With Triple H now nixing the one name rule, the ex-United States Champion now has the “Austin” back in his name. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank offered his thoughts on the new name change.

“I love Theory. To me, Austin was always the throw-on, my first name. Theory is what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. Theory. It’s all we need.”

Since joining the main roster, Theory has become one of the most promising young stars WWE has to offer. He already has a United States Title reign under his belt, and is currently the Money In The Bank briefcase holder.

In fact, he’s often received many comparisons to the likes of John Cena, someone the former NXT star has admittedly molded his career after. He even believes the pair will share the ring together at WrestleMania 39 next year.

