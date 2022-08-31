Theory ‘Pretty Confident’ He’ll Face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory is “”pretty confident” he’ll get to face off against John Cena at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Theory was recently interviewed by CBS Sports, where he discussed the comparisons he’s received to Cena in recent years.

The former United States Champion and current Money In The Bank briefcase holder admitted to modeling his career after the 16-time World Champion.

“It’s so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, ‘I modeled my whole life after you.’ It’s one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape.

“It was the connection to his personality,” Theory said. “And that’s something I learned from him. He told me, ‘Don’t ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance.

“Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.’ I started thinking, even with that process through NXT to finally being drafted to Raw officially, it was a time to figure stuff out. How can I connect to them with my personality?

“This is a world in WWE where everybody can kill it in the ring. Everyone can go hard in the ring. So what’s going to set you aside from killing it in the ring? I learned that from him.”

With the comparisons between Cena and Theory running so rampant, there have been rumors about a potential match between the pair. Things really seemed likely for this past SummerSlam, however, that didn’t pan out.

Now, many speculate that the match could take place at “The Showcase Of The Immortals,” WrestleMania 39. Next year’s WrestleMania goes down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be a special two-night event on both April 1 and April 2.

“To have that moment with him, the person that — I had to put in my own work — but somebody that got me to the dance mentally, it takes the words out of my mouth to think of that actually happening,” Theory said.