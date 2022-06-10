Thunder Rosa’s Reported Next Challenger Won’t be from AEW

Thunder Rosa has been on a roll since debuting for AEW in 2020 and has dispatched of all challengers for her AEW Women’s World Championship.

Former Champion Nyla Rosa and wrestling veteran Serena Deeb are just some of the names who have failed to take the title from Rosa, but her next challenger may not be signed to AEW at all.

Thunder Rosa’s Next Opponent

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been talks about Rosa defending her title against Miyu Yamashita, a star from the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

The idea for the match came about after Yamashita was said to have done extremely well in terms of streaming during a recent run in the United States.

Yamashita wrestled twice for Prestige Wrestling in Portland Oregon, defeating Impact’s Masha Slamovich on May 28 and fellow TJPW star Maki Itoh the next day.

Yamashita’s biggest match in the U.S. to date was on the June 1, edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, where she and Skyle Blue came up short against Nyla Rose and Deeb.

Who is Miyu Yamashita?

Miyu Yamashita

27-year-old Yamashita began her wrestling career in August 2013 as one of the first members of TJPW.

In 2016, she became the first-ever Tokyo Princess of Princess Champion and holds the records for the most reigns (3) and the most combined days as champion (1,065.)

Outside TJPW, Yamashita has a sole reign as Shine Champion with Shine Wrestling, and three reigns as Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion for DDT Pro-Wrestling.

With her strong kicks and karate-based offense, Yamashita is known as ‘Pink Striker’ in TJPW.

When videos of her devastating head kick circulated online, Yamashita was compared to AEW’s Malakai Black, and the two met when Yamashita worked on Dark: Elevation last week.