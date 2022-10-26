Britt Baker Comments on Thunder Rosa’s Hiatus from AEW: “I Was at Work Every Week”

Britt Baker has shared her thoughts on AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa‘s hiatus from the company.

Thunder Rosa was scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Toni Storm at the now infamous All Out PPV. She announced on the Dynamite before the PPV that she was pulling out of the match due to injury in a backstage interview.

Toni Storm is the current AEW Interim Women’s Champion and has taken some shots at the situation surrounding Thunder Rosa. She said the following to Bleacher Report:

I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work.

Thunder Rosa responded on Busted Open Radio and said she will hopefully be returning to AEW in January. The AEW Women’s Champion added that she doesn’t book the show and it is not her problem what is decided backstage.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Swerve Strickland on The Swerve City podcast and commented on not missing time from All Elite Wrestling while out with an injury. Britt noted that she was at TV every week because she wanted to be there.

I never missed any episodes of TV, with every like broken bone and injury. I’m just sayin’. What bone have I not broken at this point? My leg, my nose twice now, my wrist, the concussion, and I was at work every week because that is where I wanted to be. I had my nose surgery on a Monday, Dynamite was on a Wednesday, and I was there cutting a promo. Because I wanted to be. Tony (Khan) is the most caring and wonderful guy. But I was like this is an opportunity, I’m going to have a black eye, I’m sick in the head and thought I’m going to look cool.

Britt added during the podcast that they don’t get along but complimented Thunder Rosa for upping her game.

It is kind of like The Batman and Joker, like one needs the other for the success story to happen. We don’t like each other. There’s always tension but that tension makes good TV. So, I still think it’s my division.

