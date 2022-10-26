Britt Baker Comments on Thunder Rosa’s Hiatus from AEW: “I Was at Work Every Week”

Britt Baker has shared her thoughts on AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa‘s hiatus from the company.
Thunder Rosa was scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Toni Storm at the now infamous All Out PPV. She announced on the Dynamite before the PPV that she was pulling out of the match due to injury in a backstage interview.
Toni Storm is the current AEW Interim Women’s Champion and has taken some shots at the situation surrounding Thunder Rosa. She said the following to Bleacher Report:
Thunder Rosa responded on Busted Open Radio and said she will hopefully be returning to AEW in January. The AEW Women’s Champion added that she doesn’t book the show and it is not her problem what is decided backstage.
Britt Baker Comments on Thunder Rosa
Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Swerve Strickland on The Swerve City podcast and commented on not missing time from All Elite Wrestling while out with an injury. Britt noted that she was at TV every week because she wanted to be there.
Britt added during the podcast that they don’t get along but complimented Thunder Rosa for upping her game.
