Thunder Rosa Discusses Tony Khan’s Role as a Leader in AEW

Thunder Rosa appeared on the Mack Mania podcast this week and spoke about her experience working with AEW President Tony Khan.

As AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa is the face of the company’s women’s division. She recently ended Britt Baker‘s lengthy title reign and understands the responsibility that now rests on her shoulders. She’s the top dog in AEW and now has a target on her back.

As someone who has wrestled around the world, Rosa knows what makes a good boss. She believes one of Tony Khan’s major strengths is that he listens to ideas from talent and allows them to have a hand in their storylines.

‘He listens,” she said about Tony Khan. “When you make sense, he will listen to what you have to say.”

She sees wrestling fans debating AEW storylines online. Some of them can be harsh about the AEW product and Tony Khan in particular. She’s seen her boss’ creativity in action and believes he knows what he’s doing.

“You have to believe in his vision,” said Rosa. “It is what it is, and that’s one of the things that I have learned about him. Everything that he has done from when I first started to now, I left it up to him, like the buildup to the Lights Out match and now into having the match in San Antonio was great.”

Rosa continued, “I never went and said, ‘No, I want to do this.’ I told Tony, ‘I’m going to see your vision and make sure that what you see is what you’re going to get.’ That’s what I said, and I made sure that I did everything that was in my power to do that, and I will continue to do that as a champion.”

Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women’s World title against Nyla Rose this past weekend at Battle of the Belts II. Following that match, the top contenders in the Women’s division include Serena Deeb, Anna Jay and Jamie Hayter.

Listen to Thunder Rosa on the latest Mack Mania podcast: