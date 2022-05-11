Thunder Rosa Reacts to Fans Critical Of Her AEW Women’s Title Reign

Thunder Rosa has responded to those who feel the way she’s being booked as AEW Women’s Champion is lackluster.

Rosa has been the champion since only March but some feel the reign has already been disappointing. She had a successful title defense against Nyla Rose. The buildup to that match left a lot to be desired for the critics.

While her upcoming Double or Nothing title defense against Serena Deeb has drawn some interest, their first face-to-face promo was less than stellar.

That Thunder Rosa & Serena Deeb promo battle.. pic.twitter.com/OlDMHzA7q2 — ceo of good taste (@FoxyDoudrop) May 5, 2022

was the serena deeb and thunder rosa promo written for them? it felt like it, and it was so weird — Orne (@Orne_lita24) May 5, 2022

Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb is going to be sick. But this promo isn’t happening. #AEWDynamite — Brodigan (@brodigan) May 5, 2022

Thunder Rosa Has Message For Critics

Thunder Rosa spoke to talkSPORT and she addressed those who believe that AEW isn’t presenting her as strongly as it should.

“I just know that people are never going to be satisfied with everything that you do, or anything that happens. Bottom line. I’m going to do my best with everything I’m given all the time and people will criticize that too – which is OK.

“People are going to talk and if they’re talking that means they’re watching. At the end of the day that’s what we’re trying to do.

“I had a banger of a match with Nyla Rose and I was able to show some sides that I haven’t been able to in years in that ring. It was a dynamic match and something different. David vs Goliath in that aspect.

“Everyone is different and there’s always going to be criticism, but whatever is in my hands to make better I will. This match at Double or Nothing, and I say this now, I’m going to show that I am the best wrestler in the world. That AEW has the best women’s division in the world. That’s what I’m here for.

“Like it or not, I’m the AEW Women’s champion, so get used to seeing my face, get used to hearing my voice and get used to seeing me wrestle in that ring the way that I wrestle.“

Rosa captured the AEW Women’s Title against Britt Baker on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. The title match was contested inside a steel cage.