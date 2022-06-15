Thunder Rosa Responds to Claims of Sabotaging AEW Women’s World Title Match

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa isn’t too worried about claims that she deliberately sabotaged a recent title match on AEW Dynamite.

During last week’s show, Rosa defended her title against Marina Shafir in a match that left fans scratching their heads.

One fan thought the clunky spots in the match were a perfect example of a wrestler ‘sandbagging:’ deliberately making it difficult to work in the ring.

Both Shafir and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker liked the tweet from the person that was accusing Rosa of sandbagging.

Thunder Rosa’s response

Sitting down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rosa was asked about the accusations against her.

The AEW Women’s World Champion said that she has nothing but respect for her opponents, and while she’ll try harder next time, chalked this experience up to people talking (via WrestlingNews.)

“I have nothing but respect for my opponents. Anyone who dares to stand in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect to my opponents and send them nothing but blessings. Moving on forward I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring and to bring the most opportunities to all of the women that are behind me. When they step into the ring with me they’re like ‘cool.’ People are going to talk and that’s fine, I’m not worried about that. I will continue to move forward and I will continue to show with my body of work what I’m all about. That’s all I have to say.”

Past problems

Rosa may not be too worried about people talking about this match, but it’s not the first time those people have spoken about her.

In September 2020, Ivelisse had a match with Rosa in which the two failed to get on the same page.

Ivelisse has even claimed that the uncomfortable Rosa match hastened her departure from AEW, after she was cut in April 2021.