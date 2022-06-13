Possible Backstage Heat on Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa may have made herself some enemies and we’re not talking storylines.

Rosa is the reigning AEW Women’s Champion. Some haven’t been impressed by her title reign thus far. She had a well-received title defense against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing but the build was lackluster.

She then had a match with Marina Shafir, which wasn’t very good but some have pinned the blame on Rosa for deliberately sabotaging the performance of her opponent.

Thunder Rosa’s Reputation

Twitter user @ericinsarasota, who happens to be Erick Stevens, a former ROH star, recently shared two interesting tweets on the Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir match from the June 8 episode of Dynamite. The user believes that Rosa was blatantly “sandbagging” her opponent, making Shafir look weak in the process.

It might just look like a bad match to the untrained eye but it’s pretty clear when somebody doesn’t want to play ball. Which sucks because it just makes you and your opponent look bad. — Eric (@ericinsarasota) June 11, 2022

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite.

“It might just look like a bad match to the untrained eye but it’s pretty clear when somebody doesn’t want to play ball. Which sucks because it just makes you and your opponent look bad.”

One might think the tweets are from someone sharing a wild theory but there could be something to this.

Britt Baker, the biggest female star on the AEW roster, actually ended up liking the first tweet, while Marina Shafir liked both.

This isn’t the first time Thunder Rosa has had an incident in the ring with her opponent. Back in Sept. 2020, she had a match with Ivelisse that went off the rails. Ivelisse told Chris Van Vliet that Rosa forgot her spots and the match ended up turning into a shoot.