Chris Bey Grateful To TNA Wrestling & CM Punk On Road to Recovery

On the Insight podcast, TNA’s Chris Bey opened up on his severe injury and the support he’s received since October 2024. Bey opened up on speaking with WWE Superstar CM Punk after his surgery as Chris struggled with the slim odds he’d ever walk again.

“It was very simple conversation where he said something along the lines of, I think that diagnosis and that percentage applies to humans and you’re not human.”

Despite being given a 10-25% chance of walking again, Bey has already beaten those odds with a video of his steps going viral. During Raw’s debut on Netflix in January 2025, Punk name-dropped Bey and dedicated his performance to the TNA star.

“I was surprised. I was humbled, grateful. I just can’t believe that through doing what I wanted to do all my life and actually being able to be successful at it, I’ve made this much of a mark on people.”

Punk has kept in contact with Bey as have those with TNA Wrestling. In addition to his tag-team partner Ace Austin, Bey is regularly visited by those from the company.

“From the roster to the talent, behind the scenes, people who set up the building and management, presidents of the company, people from Anthem, everybody from top to bottom has been so helpful and have checked on me.”

TNA has also covered all medical expenses for Bey, a huge relief for the former X-Division and World Tag Team Champion. A ‘Beynefit’ is scheduled for this month that will include talent from TNA Wrestling and AEW. WWE is lending Karrion Kross for the event in a special contribution given Bey’s connection to the former NXT Champion.

“I saw him online when I first researched the school, and he was their champion… he’s such an integral part of my career… I wouldn’t want to have the show without him.”

The wrestling world has come together to support Chris, proving that tribalism falls away when a talent needs help. We here at SEScoops are continuing to wish Chris Bey the absolute best on his recovery.