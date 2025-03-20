‘Nothing’s Impossible’ – Chris Bey Talks In-Ring Return After Injury

TNA Wrestling’s Chris Bey suffered a severe injury in October 2024, one that has kept him out of the ring ever since. On the Insight podcast, Bey recalled being shown an x-ray of his neck before the surgery.

“The conversation was more so about what they thought recovery looked like, what it typically is in this scenario, and what they anticipated would be my result… For me, they were predicting about a 10 to 25% chance of walking again.”

The day after the surgery, Bey was grateful to be alive and repeatedly told himself that this was ‘day one’ of a long journey. Despite the odds, and a dark 48 hours after the surgery, Bey realized the importance of putting his chances into perspective.

“I’ve had a less percent chance of becoming a professional wrestler and landing on TV. I’ve had a lot less odds with everything that I’ve done in my life up until this point.”

Bey has been making slow but steady progress and a recent video shared that he is now able to stand up and take steps. Speaking about the video below. Bey said it took ” a lot of therapy, a lot of mental will, lot of days” for him to come to this point. When asked about wrestling again, Bey admitted that he was sure his career was over.

“The day after the surgery, I was very content and understanding that my career was over. I didn’t see a world where I came back to wrestling.”

Now though, Bey isn’t as sure his career is over for good. With the ability to walk once again his and having seen other returns, he knows not to count out an in-ring comeback entirely.

“Never say never, right?… It’s possible. It’s been done before. Nothing’s impossible.”

For the time being, Bey’s focus remains on his recovery and regaining his fine motor skills. With a wealth of support around him, the former TNA X-Division Champion is ready to do whatever it takes, even if it means it’s years before he’s seen in a wrestling ring again.