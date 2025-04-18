Chris Bey Is Unbreakable In First TNA Appearance Since Paralysis Injury

In October 2024, Chris Bey suffered a career-threatening neck injury that left the former X-Division Champion dealing with temporary paralysis. Since them, Bey has taken great strides (literally) in his recovery, culminating in a heartwarming moment at the TNA Unbreakable 2025 event.

With his tag team partner Ace Austin on-stage, Bey walked out in front of the crowd in Paradise, Nevada to a thunderous ovation. Austin helped Bey make it to the ring where Chris acknowledged that there was a time when doctors thought he’d never walk again. Defying the odds, Bey was pleased that he was living “the greatest story ever told,” the story of his incredible fight.

Fans chanted “ABC!” at the team followed by “You’re unbreakable” to an emotional Bey. When fans delivered a “We Bey-lieve” chant, Bey saw the funny side, telling fans “I’m gonna put it on a shirt now!” Bey and Austin embraced to end the emotional scene at TNA’s event.

While it remains to be seen if Chris Bey wrestles again, his determination cannot be denied. The former TNA World Tag Team and X-Division Champion embodies what it means to be ‘Unbreakable’ both as a professional wrestler and as a person.