Chris Bey, Ace Austin
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

Chris Bey Is Unbreakable In First TNA Appearance Since Paralysis Injury

by Thomas Lowson

In October 2024, Chris Bey suffered a career-threatening neck injury that left the former X-Division Champion dealing with temporary paralysis. Since them, Bey has taken great strides (literally) in his recovery, culminating in a heartwarming moment at the TNA Unbreakable 2025 event.

With his tag team partner Ace Austin on-stage, Bey walked out in front of the crowd in Paradise, Nevada to a thunderous ovation. Austin helped Bey make it to the ring where Chris acknowledged that there was a time when doctors thought he’d never walk again. Defying the odds, Bey was pleased that he was living “the greatest story ever told,” the story of his incredible fight.

Fans chanted “ABC!” at the team followed by “You’re unbreakable” to an emotional Bey. When fans delivered a “We Bey-lieve” chant, Bey saw the funny side, telling fans “I’m gonna put it on a shirt now!” Bey and Austin embraced to end the emotional scene at TNA’s event.

While it remains to be seen if Chris Bey wrestles again, his determination cannot be denied. The former TNA World Tag Team and X-Division Champion embodies what it means to be ‘Unbreakable’ both as a professional wrestler and as a person.

‘Nothing’s Impossible’ – Chris Bey Talks In-Ring Return After Injury
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News