First International Champion to be Crowned at TNA Unbreakable

TNA Wrestling has confirmed the structure of the TNA International Championship tournament, which will culminate in the finals at TNA Unbreakable. The new title succeeds the retired Digital Media Championship, which was originally introduced in 2021.

In tribute to a classic 2005 TNA encounter, the tournament will consist of triple threat matches. The first two bouts have been announced, featuring a mix of top-tier names and breakout stars.

The opening match will see Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Steve Maclin battle for a spot in the finals. The second triple threat features Zachary Wentz, JDC, and Eric Young, with the winner also advancing to the championship bout.

The tournament finals will take place live at Unbreakable on April 17 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, where the inaugural TNA International Champion will be crowned.

BREAKING: @ZacharyWentz vs. @DirtyDangoCurty vs. @TheEricYoung is confirmed for the TNA International Championship Tournament at #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+ on April 17 from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV.



Be there LIVE: https://t.co/XiZYJ7nvCK



Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/MnC4PyJRmh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025