Watch: Former NXT Champion Makes Surprise Impact Appearance

Fans have been speculating about the wrestling future of Johnny Gargano since his WWE departure. His first post-WWE appearance came at the most unexpected place.

Impact Wrestling’s Alex Shelley is scheduled to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at the upcoming Emergence PPV on Friday, August 12.

The July 28 episode of their weekly show featured clips of various wrestling personalities talking about the legacy of Shelley. Among them was also Gargano, who claimed that Alex Shelley is one of the most underrated wrestlers of the current generation:

The former NXT champion left the Vince McMahon-owned promotion in December last year. He stepped away from wrestling to be with his wife Candice LeRae after the birth of their son.

Johnny Gargano has kept his distance from the wrestling world since then. While he has made some promotional appearances, Gargano is yet to sign a new contract with any promotion.

Many believed that the former DIY member will end up in AEW sooner or later. However, things have changed due to Vince McMahon’s retirement.

With Triple H taking over the creative responsibilities of the main roster, there is now a good chance that Gargano would end up re-signing with the company.