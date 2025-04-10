Chris Jericho Teases Break From AEW TV After Dynasty Loss

Chris Jericho might be taking a break from AEW.

All three members of the learning tree picked up losses at the AEW Dynasty PPV this past Sunday. Y2J dropped the ROH title to Bandido during the show, while Big Bill & Bryan Keith failed to win the tag team titles from The Hurt Syndicate at the event.

Jericho held a TV Time segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite from Baltimore, demanding answers from his associates. Before he could blame them, however, Big Bill took the mic.

The heavyweight star told Chris Jericho that he joined the faction because he wanted to learn from the wrestling veteran, not to be his punching bag whenever things went wrong.

The former AEW Champion then took up the mic and explained that some might say he lost the ROH title because Bill and Keith were not at his side. Chris, however, claimed that he doesn’t believe that.

The wrestling legend then lost his cool and started tearing down the talk show set. Chris Jericho went on to declare that he was disappointed with his faction members and decided to leave until they changed that.

It’s unknown what this means for the future of the Learning Tree or how long Chris Jericho will be away. Though it seems very likely that this was the last we’ll see the trio as a group on AEW TV.