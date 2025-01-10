New X Division Championship To Be Introduced At TNA Genesis, Updated Card

The debut of a new X Division Championship belt and multiple new title matches have been confirmed for the upcoming TNA Genesis PPV later this month.

The X Division Champion Moose had a segment on the January 9 episode of Impact. He claimed that the current title belt design was the ugliest he has seen. The current champion then had Alisha Edwards toss the title belt aside and announced that he’ll be debuting a new design fit for the face of the franchise at the upcoming PPV.

The episode also saw the confirmation of Tessa Blanchard’s in-ring return match. After Blanchard once again attacked Jordynne Grace, Santino Marella made the bout between the two female stars official. The upcoming match is expected to be Grace’s last for the company.

TNA Genesis 2025 Updated Match Card

Apart from this, the company also confirmed the TNA Knockouts championship match and several other bouts for their PPV during Impact. Here is the updated match card for the show:

X Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (with The Personal Concierge)

Singles Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

Singles Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Genesis this year will be taking place on Saturday, January 19, 2025, from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas