TNA Impact Preview (April 24, 2025)

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT! is the final stop before Sunday’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. The show airs live from the iMPACT Zone in Orlando, Florida, at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide

Matches and Segments

Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian & Ethan Page (NXT)

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teams with Elijah to face his Rebellion challengers, Frankie Kazarian and NXT’s Ethan Page. Hendry’s recent shoulder injury and the egos involved make this a volatile main event, with momentum for the title match at stake.

Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

X-Division Champion Moose joins forces with System enforcer JDC to take on Trey Miguel and Ace Austin. Both teams are looking to gain the upper hand as Rebellion approaches, with the challengers aiming to disrupt The System’s dominance.

Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne (with Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

After a mist-assisted win last week, Rosemary faces NXT’s Jacy Jayne, who will have backup at ringside from Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. This singles contest continues the cross-promotional rivalry between TNA and NXT’s Fatal Influence.

Tessa Blanchard in Action

Tessa Blanchard returns to the ring for a tune-up match ahead of her Knockouts World Title challenge against Masha Slamovich at Rebellion. This bout is seen as her final proving ground before the biggest Knockouts showdown of the year.

Hardy Compound Segment: Matt & Jeff Hardy Invite The Nemeth Brothers

Following weeks of taunts and a brutal assault at Sacrifice, the Nemeth brothers (Nic and Ryan) have been summoned to the legendary Hardy Compound. This segment promises to escalate the feud as the Hardys seek retribution and defend their legacy as TNA Tag Team Champions.

Mike Santana Appearance

Santana, coming off a wild brawl at Unbreakable, will address the crowd ahead of his Falls Count Anywhere match with Mustafa Ali at Rebellion. Expect heated words as their rivalry reaches a boiling point.