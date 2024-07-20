TNA Slammiversary 2024 Predictions: Winners, Shocks and More

The highly anticipated TNA Slammiversary 2024 event is set to take place tonight at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcomes of several key matches, including some major title bouts.

- Advertisement -

Here are our predictions for the winners, shocks, and more from this exciting event.

Read More – TNA Slammiversary 2024 Preview: Final Card for Tonight’s PPV

Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

TNA World Championship Match

Moose, the current TNA Champion, has been a consistent performer and has elevated the title’s value.

- Advertisement -

However, Joe Hendry’s recent momentum suggests he is a strong contender and probably the next Champion…at some point.

While I’m predicting Moose to retain the title tonight, I’m expecting a dusty finish that sets up a future one-on-one match between Moose and Hendry, possibly at Bound for Glory.

Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance

Knockouts Championship Match

Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, has undergone significant improvement since joining TNA.

- Advertisement -

Jordynne Grace, on the other hand, remains a formidable champion and one of the hottest prospects going right now in all of wrestling.

This match might serve as a stepping stone for Ash, leading to a surprising victory and initiating Grace’s pursuit to reclaim the championship later down the line.

Having said that, I’m predicting that Jordynne is going to retain the title.

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

TNA Tag Team Titles Match

This match could end up being the MOTN, and Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers are expected to retain their titles.

The dynamic between Austin and Bey will be tested, potentially leading to their eventual split and new story beats ahead of the upcoming TV tapings.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey

X Division Title Match

Anticipation is high for another potential MOTN candidate. Mustafa Ali’s current run in TNA has been impressive, and despite Mike Bailey being one of the best talents that the company have right now, I’m predicting Ali to retain the X Division Title.

AJ Francis vs. PCO

Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championships Match

AJ Francis has worked hard to repackage himself after being released by WWE, and it appears his efforts could end up paying off tonight.

PCO’s recent storyline with Steph De Lander might lead to a shocking betrayal, allowing Francis to retain both titles, which is what I’m predicting.

The Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne)

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The collaboration between TNA and NXT continues to benefit both brands.

The Rascalz, comprising Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz, are the favourites to defeat the No Quarter Catch Crew, which is what I’m predicting.

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

Mike Santana is expected to win here, potentially leading to a heel turn for Jake Something.

TNA Slammiversary Coverage Tonight

SEScoops is your source for TNA Slammiversary 2024 news and results this weekend. Head over to our TNA News section for more.

If you weren’t able to catch the event live and you are hoping to catch it back on demand, then TrillerTV and the TNA+ streaming service are your best options, as both will carry the entire card available for unlimited replays after the fact.