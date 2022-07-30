Has Tommaso Ciampa Noticed Any Change Backstage After Vince McMahon’s Retirement

It’s been a week since Vince McMahon retired from WWE but the fans have not seen any major change in WWE programming. Per Tommaso Ciampa, things aren’t that different behind the scene either.

The former NXT champion had an interview with Sportskeeda ahead of SummerSlam. He discussed topics such as his pairing with The Miz and more.

Speaking about the recent management change, Ciampa claimed that he hasn’t noticed any big difference. According to him, it’s business as usual in WWE:

“So I feel very much business as usual, and I mean, you control what you control, right? That’s been my MO” – Tommaso Ciampa

The former NXT star said that his MO has always been to control what you can control. This includes things such as your health and fitness. He explained that everything else sorts itself out.

When the opportunities come, you have to make the most out of them and hit a home run every time. Tommaso Ciampa mentioned how things had started to work for him under Vince McMahon on Raw with this philosophy.

He doesn’t think anything has changed now that Triple H has taken over, and the former DIY member claimed that he just has to keep doing what he is doing.

You can check out Tommaso Ciampa’s full interview below: