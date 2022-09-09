Why Tommaso Ciampa Changed his Mind Over WWE Main Roster Call-Up

During the April 11, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Tommaso Ciampa had his call-up to the main roster, appearing in a segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

For his run on the red brand, Ciampa has aligned himself with The Miz, and both lost and regained his first name.

Change of Plans

Ciampa may be seen on the main roster these days, but for years, the two-time former NXT Champion was against being called-up.

In an appearance on a 2019 episode of After the Bell, Ciampa told Corey Graves that he would rather retire than leave NXT.

Speaking to Fightful, Ciampa explained his previous comments, saying that at the time, he felt his career was coming to an end soon, and he does not feel that way now.

Instead, the former NXT Champion said he now feels to be finished with the first half of his career, because he’s learned to wrestle with his neck injury, andnjot be in pain.

Addressing the call-up, Ciampa said that lot of things changed, from the world, his life and maturity that made him more open to joining the main roster.

Creative Freedom

Speaking about his time on Raw, Ciampa addressed his passionate promo during the July 25, 2022 edition of Raw Talk.

Ciampa said that he was given a lot more freedom than expected, and was told to say what he wants as long as he made the relevant points.

The Miz, who was also in the promo, encouraged Ciampa to improvise along the way.

Cruiserweight Classic

In 2016, Ciampa competed in the Cruiserweight Classic, the tournament of cruiserweights which was won by TJP.

Ciampa’s time in the tournament was short-lived, as he lost to his friend and rival Johnny Gargano in the first round.

Tommaso told Fightful that he was not planned to be in the tournament at first, but told William Regal he wanted to be included and wanted to face Gargano.

Regal, then the NXT GM, encouraged Ciampa to pitch the idea to Triple H, who approved the change.