Tony Khan Addresses Reason For Creating AEW All-Atlantic Championship

There are already several championships in All Elite Wrestling and another is on the way as AEW will soon introduce the All-Atlantic Championship.

AEW President Tony Khan chatted with Connor Casey of Comic Book about the new title.

“It’s a heavy emphasis on international competition, but the US can get involved in the competition. And I think it’s a great way to spotlight a lot of the international wrestlers in AEW, and the international presence that AEW’s developed over the years now with our shows on in 130 countries around the world and great ratings in so many huge international markets, including every week finishing as the number one wrestling company in the UK and our ratings there continue to rise.

“So for the international fans and for the international wrestlers on the roster, I felt like it would create more opportunities. But I also don’t think this title or these opportunities are exclusive to the international wrestlers. But it’s a big benefit of the term.”

NJPW will have two qualifying matches for the All Atlantic tournament as part of their New Japan Road tour event on June 20th.

The qualifying matches will see Tomoaki Honma take on Clark Connors and Suzuki-gun’s Yoshinobu Kanemaru battle Tomohiro Ishii. The winners of these bouts will face each other on June 21 in Korakuen Hall with the winner of that bout moving on to the finals. On the AEW side of the tournament, PAC has already advanced. Ethan Page vs. Miro and Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro still needs to take place.

The finals will take place at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on June 26th to become the first-ever AEW All Atlantic Champion.