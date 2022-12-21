Tony Khan Addresses Reports Of Making Changes To AEW Television

Following the big hire that AEW recently made when they signed WWE‘s former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury as its Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer, it was reported that changes would be coming to the presentation of its programming.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that changes would be made to the look of the show with them going into effect next month.

While doing an interview with TV Insider, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the changes.

Changes Are Coming

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things.”

Khan continued, “When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

Khan was also asked about signing Mansury and what he brings to the team. He called it a huge acquisition for AEW and put him over for his knowledge of TV production.

Khan stated that it’s a great signing for the company and important to have someone with his experience. He added that he’s excited about what Mansury will bring to AEW.