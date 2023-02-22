Tony Khan’s Big Announcement is an “Exciting Development” for AEW

AEW President Tony Khan says he’s excited to deliver some big news on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He teased that it’s something that will be “great for the company” and has given a hint about what it’s about.

Dynamite will take place from Phoenix, Arizona just weeks before Revolution, the company’s next pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday, March 5.

AEW is advertising a number of matches and segments for the broadcast, including:

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

A Tag Team Battle Royale to determine who challenges the Gunn Glob at Revolution

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson, the #1 contender to MJF’s AEW World Championship

Christian Cage speaks with Tony Schiavone about his AEW return

TK spoke with the Phoenix New Times to hype Dynamite and continued to hype up this mystery revelation.

Tony Khan’s Big Announcement

When asked about the big announcement, Khan told Benjamin Leatherman of the Phoenix New Times, “Hah. Well, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company.”

That’s not very substantive, but the ‘hint’ came when Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW collaborating with New Japan Pro Wrestling again for another Forbidden Door PPV.

Without answering the Forbidden Door question directly, he circled back to the announcement.

“There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW,” said Khan. “All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.”