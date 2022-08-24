Tony Khan Confirms Heat Between CM Punk & Hangman Page

Tony Khan confirms there are issues between CM Punk and Hangman Page.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president confirmed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that there is “unresolved anger” between the pair. Seemingly due to something from their match at Double Or Nothing.

It’s unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing, and we had not really tied up all of those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and then it was immediately after that, that he got injured and was forced to step away. So there was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing.” Tony Khan on CM Punk & Hangman Page’s Relationship

Legitimate Heat

Punk made some unscripted comments about Page last week on AEW Dynamite. The AEW World Champion challenged Page to a World Title match right on the spot, before calling him a coward for not coming out. He then moved on to cutting a promo on Jon Moxley.

Prior to the show, Punk reportedly had a meeting with Khan about the ordeal. There were even reports that Punk was considering not showing up to Dynamite at all.

While his on-screen rivalry with Page seems to be done with, the issues between the pair backstage are still very much alive.

Punk is currently slated to face Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title unification bout on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Why is Punk vs. Moxley taking place on Dynamite?

Tony Khan also addressed the surprising news that Punk vs. Moxley will take place on AEW Dynamite instead of at All Out.

“It’s a great match for the fans now and I feel like it would be a great match at any time,” said Khan. “But tonight, it felt like the right night for this big fight, and given that last week, we really could not keep these guys apart, it just did not seem sustainable to try and have this show get taken down week after week by these guys who were clearly just going to tear the ring apart if we continued this way.”

Khan said we are going to have a much clearer picture of the AEW All Out card after tonight’s Dynamite.