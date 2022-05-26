Tony Khan Addresses Crowd Before May 25 AEW Dynamite Episode (Video)

AEW President Tony Khan was as fired up as ever before the go-home show for Double or Nothing.

The May 25 episode of Dynamite is a special one for AEW.

Not only is it the final Dynamite episode before the DoN PPV event, but it also marks the three-year anniversary for AEW.

SEScoops’ Mike Chin was in attendance for the show and he captured footage of Tony Khan expressing gratitude to fans inside the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Khan told the crowd how important it was for the three-year anniversary show to be held in Las Vegas since this was the location where it all began.