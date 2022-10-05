Tony Khan Discusses His Relationship With MJF

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up on how he deals with MJF, who has been in the headlines through 2022 for what he has done on and off camera.

During Double Or Nothing weekend, no-showed a meet and greet the night before the event but did lose in a squash match to Wardlow at the pay-per-view. He demanded that Khan fire him in a memorable promo on the following Dynamite before being pulled from television for several months.

MJF returned at All Out by being revealed as the joker in the Casino Ladder match, earning him a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

He has referred to this as “The Bidding War of 2024” between AEW and WWE. Although he didn’t sign a new deal, he did get a pay increase from Khan prior to his return to television. He is still set to become a free agent in January 2024.

MJF had been frustrated over the last several months because he felt like he outperformed the contract that he signed in 2019.

Tony Khan on MJF

Khan discussed his relationship with MJF while speaking with Variety.

“It’s very professional,” Khan said of his current relationship with MJF. “He’s been part of AEW from day one, and he’s one of the most important stars on our TV show. … Whether you love MJF or love to hate MJF, I think he’s one of the wrestlers who’s connected with the audience in recent years and made himself a star. He’s also had the company behind him to help build him and support him. I think that he is the total package of everything it takes to be a successful pro wrestler. I think he has it all. He’s a really important part of AEW.”

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF will wrestle Wheeler Yuta in the opening match.