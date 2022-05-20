Tony Khan Believes Double Or Nothing Will Be AEW’s Biggest PPV Ever

Tony Khan thinks All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double Or Nothing could be the promotion’s biggest show ever.

Khan was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV). With a stacked card from top to bottom, Khan said he thinks this show has the chance to be their biggest ever.

“It’s going to be a great show. Wednesday night, again, three years of AEW, leading up to what I think is going to be one of the biggest nights, if not the biggest night, in the history of the company – Double or Nothing 2022.

“Just such an amazing line-up on this show. So many big matches to look forward too. I’m really so excited,” Tony Khan said.

The card is certainly one of the best we’ve seen from the promotion as of late. AEW World Champion Hangman Page will defend his title against CM Punk.

The Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finale will take place, Thunder Rosa defends her AEW Women’s Title against Serena Deeb, and so much more.

A star-studded Stadium Stampede match will also take place, as the Jericho Appreciation Society takes on the team of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada live on PPV May 29, 2022.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.